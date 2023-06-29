Home / Finance / News / RBI slaps penalties on Standard Chartered Bank-India, other entities

RBI slaps penalties on Standard Chartered Bank-India, other entities

The Reserve Bank of India said it has imposed penalties on Standard Chartered Bank-India, TransUnion CIBIL, Equifax Credit Information Services, and other entities for contravention of various norms

Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 1:03 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday said it has imposed penalties on Standard Chartered Bank-India, TransUnion CIBIL, Equifax Credit Information Services, and other entities for contravention of various norms.

A monetary penalty of Rs 30 lakh has been imposed on Standard Chartered Bank-India for non-compliance with certain provisions of the 'Reserve Bank of India (Know Your Customer (KYC)) Directions, 2016'.

Also, a penalty of Rs 26 lakh has been imposed on TransUnion CIBIL Limited, Mumbai for non-compliance with certain provisions of the Credit Information Companies (Regulation) Act, 2005 [CIC (R) Act], according to releases.

RBI has slapped a penalty of Rs 24.25 lakh on Equifax Credit Information Services, Mumbai for non-compliance with certain provisions of the CIC Rules.

 

Topics :RBI

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 1:03 AM IST

