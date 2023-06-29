Home / Finance / News / Monsoon-proof your vehicle with engine protection insurance cover

Monsoon-proof your vehicle with engine protection insurance cover

If you own an EV, buying a battery-protection add-on would be prudent

Bindisha Sarang

Jun 29 2023
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a fifth consecutive year of normal monsoon. A good monsoon, while essential, presents challenges for car owners who live in areas prone to heavy rains, floods, and water logging. Parthanil Ghosh, president-retail business, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, says, “For such geographies, it’s always wise to choose a few add-ons to protect against potential damages that might unexpectedly arise during the monsoon season.”

Pre-monsoon vehicle maintenance should be your first step. If you only have third-party insurance, get a compr­ehensive cover.

