War shadow on Bengal foundries as stocks pile up, economies slow down

An inventory pile-up, coupled with a slowdown in major economies, mainly triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war, is taking its toll on the foundry hub of Howrah in West Bengal, the once-fabled Sheffield of the East.



Export orders have slowed since January this year, hitting small and medium-sized units in particular. Lower income for owners means lower income for workers.



For years, Abhijit Saha worked in a foundry at Howrah’s Benaras Road – which has a large concentration of foundry units – but, of late, he has been forced to switch jobs in the