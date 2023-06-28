Home / Finance / News / War shadow on Bengal foundries as stocks pile up, economies slow down

War shadow on Bengal foundries as stocks pile up, economies slow down

Export orders have been slowing down since Jan, impacting SMEs and depriving workers of overtime pay, a crucial wage component

Ishita Ayan Dutt

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

An inventory pile-up, coupled with a slowdown in major economies, mainly triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war, is taking its toll on the foundry hub of Howrah in West Bengal, the once-fabled Sheffield of the East.
 
Export orders have slowed since January this year, hitting small and medium-sized units in particular. Lower income for owners means lower income for workers.
 
For years, Abhijit Saha worked in a foundry at Howrah’s Benaras Road – which has a large concentration of foundry units – but, of late, he has been forced to switch jobs in the

Also Read

GST invoices to custom Macs: Apple extends online store benefits to SMEs

Disney Star to tap into SMEs to expand IPL advertiser base and revenue

Rooftop solar for poverty alleviation

HDFC Bank, Flipkart Wholesale launch co-branded card for latter's members

Apparel supply chain start-up Fashinza raises $30 mn in business funding

FLDG norms may dampen biz volume in segments with higher 5% limit: CRISIL

Ashok Leyland Q4 results: Consolidated net profit falls 20% to Rs 751 crore

Beware! Cheque bounce can lead to hefty penalty and imprisonment

Banking system sheltered from wider sector turmoil seen globally: FSDC

Reserve Bank of India imposes penalty worth Rs 1.75 crore on HSBC

Topics :SMEs

First Published: Jun 28 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story