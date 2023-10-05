Calm Vix index seen flaring up in wake of Lok Sabha elections in 2024

The India VIX index, which measures market volatility, remained subdued during the first half of the current financial year, registering an average of just 11.6 per cent.



The Nifty50 index escalated by 13 per cent during H1FY24, while the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices witnessed surges of 35 per cent and 45 per cent, respectively.



Despite experiencing sharp intraday fluctuations in recent sessions, the VIX index has consistently settled below 12.



This low figure signalled a bullish market sentiment, suggesting that stocks might remain steady, market insiders noted.