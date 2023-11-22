Home / Economy / News / Social security benefits for salaried employees shrinking post pandemic

Social security benefits for salaried employees shrinking post pandemic

Workers in rural areas, women hit harder

Photo: Wikipedia
Samreen Wani New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2023 | 3:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A larger share of the Indian salaried class is finding itself uncovered by any kind of social security benefit, especially after the pandemic.

The share of those employed in salaried jobs or regular work has contracted in 2022-23 to 21 per cent compared to 23 per cent before the pandemic in 2019-20. And the share of salaried workers ineligible for any social security benefit has increased. About 54 per cent of those in regular /salaried jobs were not eligible for any kind of social security benefit in FY23 compared to 52 per cent five years ago, according to data from Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS)  (chart 1). 


Social security refers to insurance programmes that include pensions, health insurance, maternity benefits and gratuity.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Santosh Mehrotra, visiting professor of economics, Centre for Development Studies, University of Bath, UK, says that the quality of employment being generated in a post-pandemic economy needs to be understood.

“Growth in non-farm jobs has slowed down and is not keeping up with the rate at which young people are looking for it,” he says. “Real wages have been stagnating or falling in non-farm jobs. The fall in social security benefits reflects the worsening of the quality of work and the decrease in the number of such jobs.”

He adds that improved levels of education among the youth, particularly among women, mean that they are eager to join the workforce but are unable to do so because of the decline in the quality of regular work.

“There is a general tendency in small-scale enterprises to avoid declaring the number of employees so they do not have to pay provident fund and other social security benefits even though they pay their employees regular wages,” says PC Mohanan, former acting chairman, National Statistical Commission. He adds that enterprises with more than 20 employees are legally bound to pay social security benefits to them.

This decline in social security coverage is starker in rural areas compared to urban centres. The share of workers ineligible for any benefit in urban areas increased during the pandemic. However, in FY23, it stood at 49.4 per cent, the same as in FY19. In contrast, ineligibility has increased in rural areas from 56 per cent in FY19 to 60 per cent in FY23 (chart 2).   


“Covid lasted over three cycles of the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). About 59 million workers were added to agriculture during this period, and the share of agriculture in total employment shot up from 42 per cent in 2018-19 to 46 per cent in 2022-23,” Mehrotra says. There are now too many workers in rural areas seeking the same jobs, so whoever is employing them can do so at worse terms, he adds. “The labour market is in the doldrums in rural areas, which is why MGNREGA demand has not let up and the government is now increasing its allocation.”

Mehrotra explains that the addition of agricultural jobs is the exact opposite of what one would like to see in a developing economy.

Similarly, a gender-based analysis shows that social security programmes cover fewer female workers than men. About 57 per cent of the women employed in regular jobs/salaried work were not covered under any social insurance programme. For men, this figure stood at 53 per cent (chart 3).

 
There are state-wise differences, too. For example, in Chhattisgarh, barely 15 per cent are employed in salaried jobs. And, 70 per cent of these are not covered by any security programme. In comparison, Mizoram, which has a higher proportion of workers in salaried jobs (about 26 per cent), has better social security coverage. However, in Punjab, where 33.4 per cent of the employment is generated from regular/salaried jobs, the social security coverage is lower. States like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan also fare poorly (chart 4).


Mohanan explains that in smaller states and Union territories, like Mizoram, people in regular employment are usually in the organised sector, which explains the better coverage of social security.

“But in larger states and cities like Delhi, people are employed in small-scale enterprises, but are not be eligible for EPFO and other such schemes,” he adds.

Also Read

Chhattisgarh elections: Women commandos to be deployed in Naxal-hit areas

Few women in India hold CFA charter; amid social pressures, lack of parity

Delhi Police seeks death sentence for Shahbad Dairy murder accused

India needs better defences to be a digital superpower after data breach

India's critical mineral list a step towards supply-chain security: Experts

ICICI Prudential Life Q2 results: Net profit rises 23% despite lower income

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

RBI allows HDFC AMC's stake acquisition in DCB Bank, Karur Vysya, 2 others

Torrent files urgent plea in SC against Hinduja plan for Reliance Capital

US trade chief flags concerns over India's license rule for laptop imports

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Social wokers

First Published: Nov 22 2023 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story