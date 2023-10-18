Home / Economy / News / ICICI Prudential Life Q2 results: Net profit rises 23% despite lower income

ICICI Prudential Life Q2 results: Net profit rises 23% despite lower income

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company on Tuesday reported a 23 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 244 crore in the quarter ended in September 2023 despite lower income.

RupeeTax

Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 6:09 PM IST
The company's net profit in the same quarter a year ago stood at Rs 199 crore.
However, total income decreased by 2.4 per cent to Rs 174.36 crore from Rs 226.42 crore in the year-ago period, mainly because of fall in investment income.
The net premium earned by the private sector insurer during July-September was up at Rs 100.22 crore as against Rs 95.82 crore in the same period a year ago, ICICI Pru Life said in a regulatory filing.

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

