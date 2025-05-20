Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Air India top officials, staff to travel economy from April 1; here's why

Air India top officials, staff to travel economy from April 1; here's why

The announcement comes days after former Australian cricketer David Warner slammed the airline for being forced to board the flight without pilots, which caused hours of delay

1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

Starting April 1, all Air India staff, including the top management, will be mandated to travel in economy, according to a Times of India report.
 
This comes at a time when the airline is facing massive backlash over flight delays and aims to improve its image. The move will further free up seats for the customers who are willing to pay.
 
Citing a spokesperson, the report added, “With this, we want to ensure that our premium seats... for which we are seeing huge demand - are available for booking to our customers first, demonstrating a culture of customer-centricity in the new Air India.”
 
  
Unpleasant experience
 
The announcement comes days after former Australian cricketer David Warner slammed the airline for being forced to board the flight without pilots, which caused hours of delay.

Topics : Air India
First Published: May 20 2025 | 6:45 PM IST

