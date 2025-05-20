Army deployed air defence to protect Golden Temple from Pak drones: Lt Gen

The Indian Army deployed air defence systems at the Golden Temple in Amritsar to neutralise drone threats from Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Director General of Army Air Defence Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha has said.
In an interview with ANI released on Monday, Lt Gen D’Cunha said the deployment was made after temple authorities understood the nature of the threat and coordinated with the Army.
“The Golden Temple hierarchy realised there was possibly a threat when it was explained to them. They allowed us to deploy guns to protect… the Golden Temple’s lights were switched off so that we could clearly visualise the drones as they were coming in,” he said.
Debris of Pakistani drones, missiles recovered
During a demonstration in Amritsar, the Army showcased debris of intercepted drones and missiles launched from Pakistan and brought down by upgraded systems including the L-70 Air Defence Guns and the AKASH missile batteries.
“These systems allowed for improved targeting and visibility, especially when aided by temple authorities switching off exterior lights,” Lt Gen D’Cunha added.