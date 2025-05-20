Friday, May 30, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / World News / Army deployed air defence to protect Golden Temple from Pak drones: Lt Gen

Army deployed air defence to protect Golden Temple from Pak drones: Lt Gen

Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D'Cunha says Army deployed guns at Golden Temple to counter Pakistani drone threats; operation was cleared after coordination with temple authorities

Kumar Visalaksh
1 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Army deployed air defence systems at the Golden Temple in Amritsar to neutralise drone threats from Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Director General of Army Air Defence Lieutenant General Sumer Ivan D’Cunha has said.
 
In an interview with ANI released on Monday, Lt Gen D’Cunha said the deployment was made after temple authorities understood the nature of the threat and coordinated with the Army.
 
“The Golden Temple hierarchy realised there was possibly a threat when it was explained to them. They allowed us to deploy guns to protect… the Golden Temple’s lights were switched off so that we could clearly visualise the drones as they were coming in,” he said.
 
 
Debris of Pakistani drones, missiles recovered
 
During a demonstration in Amritsar, the Army showcased debris of intercepted drones and missiles launched from Pakistan and brought down by upgraded systems including the L-70 Air Defence Guns and the AKASH missile batteries.
 
“These systems allowed for improved targeting and visibility, especially when aided by temple authorities switching off exterior lights,” Lt Gen D’Cunha added.

Topics : Indian Army
First Published: May 20 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

