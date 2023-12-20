TMS Ep433: K'taka elections, foreign education, arkets, Al-Qadir Trust

Eleven companies have come with their initial public offerings in December 2023, making this month the second-best December for public offerings since 1996. Together, they are raising Rs 8,182.7 crore this month. In December 2021, 11 companies raised Rs 9,534 crore. But barring December 2021, this month is the best December for IPOs since 1996.

Six companies have already completed their fundraising process; two were listed on Wednesday.

Stationery products firm DOMS Industries and home financier India Shelter Finance debuted on the bourses on Wednesday. DOMS Industries ended the session at Rs 1,331, 68.5 per cent above its issue price,