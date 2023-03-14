India to continue with rate hikes despite global cenbank rethink: Analysts



India's headline and core inflation has been unrelenting, with data post market close on Monday showing annual retail inflation remained above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) upper limit, easing only slightly from January's 6.52%. MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's monetary policy committee is likely to deliver the expected 25-basis point (bps) rate hike in April, even as global markets lowered rate hike bets from the U.S. next week following the banking crisis, economists said on Tuesday.



"Policymakers are likely to use other tools to ringfence financial institutions and use rate hikes to tame inflation." "We expect the focus to remain on reducing inflation, both globally and in India," Gaura Sen Gupta, economist with IDFC First Bank, said on Tuesday.



"We continue to expect the RBI to hike policy rates by 25 bps in April. The January and February prints will only increase the (RBI's) concerns on core inflation showing persistence," said Sen Gupta. Globally, investors scrambled to pull down rate expectations on Monday and abandoned bets on the Federal Reserve pushing through bigger hikes, reckoning the biggest American bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis will make policymakers think twice.

Also Read Supreme Court upholds 10 per cent reservation for EWS in 3:2 verdict Understanding the EWS quota What does the EWS quota verdict mean for India? TMS Ep298: Regulate 'finfluencers', EWS quota, Markets, Regulatory sandbox Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said Former RBI dy governor says pricing power of 'Big 5' driving core inflation Former RBI dy governor says pricing power of 'Big 5' driving core inflation External situation worsens as India aims to grow 6-6.8% in FY24 Indian govt bonds surge as SVB collapse casts doubt on Fed rate hike Real estate becoming unviable due to high construction cost: Tata Realty MD



"Overall, the worst period of high inflation is likely behind us. We expect March inflation to come around 6% and to retreat toward 5% in the coming months," Motilal Oswal analysts wrote in a note, saying the 25-bps hike in April was a "given". Economists said the February inflation print has significantly raised the probability of the central bank's 5.7% inflation projection for the quarter ended March 2023 being missed.



Both will be critical inputs for the RBI monetary policy committee's meeting on April 3-6. Investors and economists will closely monitor the U.S. consumer price index print due later on Tuesday and the Fed policy outcome on March 22.

"The RBI will continue to remain non-committal on the future rates path, as the fluid global situation demands frequent macro re-assessments," Madhavi Arora and Harshal Patel, economists at Emkay Global wrote in a note.