close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Invoices, cheque payment not sufficient to claim ITC under VAT: SC

Apex court allows tax authorities' appeal against Karnataka High Court judgment

Business Standard New Delhi
Microsoft

Microsoft

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2023 | 10:31 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Supreme Court (SC) has set aside a Karnataka High Court order that allowed dealers to claim input tax credit (ITC) under the VAT regime by producing invoices and cheque payments.
The SC allowed tax authorities' appeal against the High Court judgment. It said a dealer claiming ITC has to prove beyond doubt the occurrence of the actual transaction” and the “actual physical movement of the goods".

It pronounced the order HC as “erroneous” and said that, “for claiming ITC, genuineness of the transaction and actual physical movement of the goods are the sine qua non and the aforesaid can be proved only by furnishing the name and address of the selling dealer, details of the vehicle which has delivered the goods, payment of freight charges, acknowledgement of taking delivery of goods, tax invoices and payment particulars etc.”
However, the SC added that while the tax invoice and cheque can be said to be proving one of the documents, it is not sufficient to prove the genuineness of the transaction.

It should be noted that e-way bills and e-invoicing under the GST regime can come handy to claim ITC in this regard.
“Though the ruling is under VAT, GST authorities may now ask for additional documents to substantiate input tax claims by placing reliance on the principles laid down in the ruling. However, apart from invoice and proof of payment, documents such as E-waybill and E-Invoice, could help in substantiating the genuineness of the transaction under the GST regime,” said Harpreet Singh, partner at KPMG India.

Also Read

Guj poll result HIGHLIGHTS: Massive victory for BJP, Patel to be CM again

Congress president's election: Uncertain times ahead for the party

Gujarat election results 2022: Here is what happened in five key seats

Mayor of Delhi: Election process and role in administering national capital

Congress president poll: As nominations close, here are 10 things to know

India to continue with rate hikes despite global cenbank rethink: Analysts

Former RBI dy governor says pricing power of 'Big 5' driving core inflation

Former RBI dy governor says pricing power of 'Big 5' driving core inflation

External situation worsens as India aims to grow 6-6.8% in FY24

Indian govt bonds surge as SVB collapse casts doubt on Fed rate hike

Topics : Labour Day | Lt Gen Asim Munir | 2G spectrum judgement

First Published: Mar 14 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

India's exports growth momentum will have to come from its states

Image
4 min read
Premium

Managing director Mohanty named LIC interim chairperson as Kumar era ends

Image
4 min read
Premium

Hybrid energy project likely to start by 2024, says Jindal Stainless MD

Image
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Microsoft's 3rd layoff round hits employees in supply chain, Cloud, IoT biz

Image
2 min read
Premium

Over 18 mn Indian citizens' personal data exposed in data broker breaches

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Indian govt bonds surge as SVB collapse casts doubt on Fed rate hike

Image
3 min read
Premium

External situation worsens as India aims to grow 6-6.8% in FY24

Image
7 min read

Former RBI dy governor says pricing power of 'Big 5' driving core inflation

Image
4 min read

Former RBI dy governor says pricing power of 'Big 5' driving core inflation

Image
4 min read

Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism Bill

Image
3 min read
BS-Footer Icon
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSBFSI SummitMy Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSMen's Hockey World Cup 2023India vs New Zealand SeriesPro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon