Why was India's strike on Pakistan called Operation Sindoor? | India strikes Pakistan

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

He Lifeng, a longtime associate of Chinese President Xi Jinping, is set to lead high-level trade discussions with the United States on Saturday in Switzerland. The Chinese vice premier, who has gradually earned a reputation among international investors as a capable troubleshooter, will meet US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and chief trade negotiator Jamieson Greer amid escalating trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, news agency Reuters reported.
 
Over recent weeks, the US and China have imposed steep tariffs exceeding 100 per cent on each other’s imports. While President Donald Trump has publicly called on Xi to discuss a potential agreement, observers believe any meaningful progress will depend on He, who manages Beijing’s economic and trade policies with Washington, the news report said.
 
 
From party loyalist to effective operator
In interviews with Reuters, 13 foreign investors and diplomats who interacted with He over the past year described a notable transformation in the 70-year-old. Initially seen as a rigid party official with limited English skills and a tendency to stick to scripted remarks, He is now viewed as more self-assured and pragmatic. 
“He has impressed them with his ability to get things done,” one US businessperson told Reuters, referencing the positive impression He left during a major business forum in Beijing last month.
 
According to a review of his public engagements, He Lifeng has held over 60 meetings with foreign officials and executives in the past year — up from 45 in the 12 months after he became vice premier in March 2023. His wide-ranging influence includes oversight of China’s financial sector, regulatory frameworks, and trade policy.
   

First Published: May 07 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

