Stock of this railway wagons maker has zoomed 1,412% from March 2020 lows

Titagarh Wagons hit a new high of Rs 310, surging 8% today, after its consortium with BHEL bagged an order worth Rs 9,600 crore to supply 80 sleeper class Vande Bharat trains

SI Reporter Mumbai
Photo: Nexaexperience.com

Last Updated : Apr 13 2023 | 12:30 PM IST
Vande Bharat train | Vande Bharat Express | Titagarh Wagons

First Published: Apr 13 2023 | 12:30 PM IST

1 min read
