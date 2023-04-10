NSE's strict-governance platform in limbo after tepid corporate response

Launched in December 2021, NSE Prime was to formally take off within a year after empanelling companies. “The response to NSE Prime was under par with only a handful of companies showing willingness. As a result, the exchange has decided to virtually shelve the programme,” said a source.

Inspired by Brazil’s Novo Mercado, NSE had announced a separate platform which any listed company could be part of by voluntarily adopting a stricter corporate governance code.