Bajaj Finserv MF seeks Sebi approval to launch its first five schemes TEST

The newest fund house is planning to float two equity and two hybrid schemes and one debt scheme

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 8:12 PM IST
The latest entrant in the mutual fund (MF) industry, Bajaj Finserv MF, has sought the regulator's approval for its initial set of offerings. It has filed papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for five schemes — arbitrage fund, large and midcap fund, liquid fund, balanced advantage fund and flexicap fund.
The schemes fall in three different categories — two each in equity and hybrid and one in debt. At the time of launch, Bajaj Finserv MF had stated their plans to offer a wide range of products, both on the active and passive sides.

The financial services company Bajaj Finserv received Sebi's final approval to start asset management business in March. The company announced Ganesh Mohan as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the asset management company. Nimesh Chandan was named the chief investment officer.

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

