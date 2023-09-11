Reliance Jio launches fire safety and prevention campaign in Delhi NCR

Reliance Jio has embarked on a fire safety and fire prevention campaign aimed at enhancing safety measures across its network sites throughout Delhi NCR.

This initiative, scheduled to run until September 30, underscores Jio's commitment to safety, with a primary focus on raising awareness about fire safety among its field teams and service provider partners.

The primary objective of this campaign is to foster a safety-conscious culture by imparting knowledge about fire safety and preventive measures.

By doing so, Reliance Jio aims to minimize the occurrence of fire incidents at its network sites, ultimately striving for a zero-incident record.

Educational outreach, safety drills and training, enhanced infrastructure, community engagement, collaboration with authorities and compliance with standards are the key points of the campaign.

A major focus will be on adherence to safety standards, including proper power connections and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE).