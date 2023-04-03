close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

India at 75: The Constitution hasn't worked well in at least 105 ways

India at 75: The Constitution hasn't worked well in at least 105 ways

Image

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2023 | 6:16 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

New Delhi [India], April 3 (ANI/SRV): JRC, a leading company operating in three verticals - Hospitality, Infrastructure, and Realty, has commenced its latest residential project, Sanzio, in a prime location in Bangalore. With a diverse portfolio of successful ventures, JRC has established itself as a prominent name in the realty development, infrastructure, and hospitality sector. The company's expertise in these fields empowers the company to offer top-notch products and services at reasonable rates. JRC is renowned for its unwavering integrity, timely delivery, unmatched quality, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

Bangalore, also known as the Silicon Valley of India, is a rapidly growing city with a thriving economy and a high standard of living. Sanzio, JRC's latest residential project, will contribute to the city's development by providing world-class infrastructure and facilities.

Speaking about the new project, the MD of JRC, BC Manohar Reddy, said, "We are delighted to announce the launch of Sanzio, our latest residential project in Bangalore. With Sanzio, we aim to continue our legacy of providing top-notch amenities in Bangalore. Our commitment to customer satisfaction shines through in every aspect of this project and we are confident that it will be a success."

Also Read

Supreme Court upholds 10 per cent reservation for EWS in 3:2 verdict

What does the EWS quota verdict mean for India?

TMS Ep298: Regulate 'finfluencers', EWS quota, Markets, Regulatory sandbox

Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said

Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on EWS quota today; What we know so far

Rahul gets bail in defamation case; hearing in Surat court on April 13

Isro launches 36 satellites for OneWeb; everything you need

Ukraine clinches $15.6 billion IMF loan, a first for nation at war

In Pictures: India at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos

This 2nd-gen entrepreneur aims to make Amawat a household...

Topics : Realme India

First Published: Apr 03 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Web Exclusive

India's exports growth momentum will have to come from its states

Image
4 min read
Premium

Managing director Mohanty named LIC interim chairperson as Kumar era ends

Image
4 min read
Premium

Hybrid energy project likely to start by 2024, says Jindal Stainless MD

Image
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Microsoft's 3rd layoff round hits employees in supply chain, Cloud, IoT biz

Image
2 min read
Premium

Over 18 mn Indian citizens' personal data exposed in data broker breaches

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Indian govt bonds surge as SVB collapse casts doubt on Fed rate hike

Image
3 min read
Premium

External situation worsens as India aims to grow 6-6.8% in FY24

Image
7 min read

Former RBI dy governor says pricing power of 'Big 5' driving core inflation

Image
4 min read

Former RBI dy governor says pricing power of 'Big 5' driving core inflation

Image
4 min read

Meta threatens to ban news on its platform in US over journalism Bill

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSBFSI SummitMy Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSMen's Hockey World Cup 2023India vs New Zealand Series
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon