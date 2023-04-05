TEST Unveiling the Secret Weapon of NEET Toppers: Objective NCERT

The NCLAT bench comprising chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and member Alok Srivastava said that the CCI investigation was not in violation of the principles of natural justice.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Wednesday upheld the penalty of Rs 1,337 crore imposed on Google by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). However, it set aside certain directions issued by the commission.