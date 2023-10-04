close
IPO fundraising down 26% but average listing gains are up 29% this year

The largest IPO in the first half of 2023-24 was from Mankind Pharma (Rs 4,326 crore). This was followed by JSW Infrastructure (Rs 2,800 crore) and RR Kabel (Rs 1,964 crore).

RupeeTax
Web Exclusive

RupeeTax

Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 3:20 PM IST
Even though overall public equity fundraising has increased 69 per cent in the first half of 2023-2024, funding for initial public offerings ( IPOs) has dipped in the same period.

Thirty-one Indian corporates raised Rs 26,300 crore through main board IPOs in the first half of 2023-24, 26 per cent lower than the Rs 35,456 crore mobilized by 14 IPOs in the same period in 2022-23, according to primedatabase.com, India’s premier database on the primary capital market.

However, excluding the mega LIC IPO which took place last year, IPO mobilisation increased by a huge 76 per cent from last year.

Overall public equity fundraising increased to Rs 73,747 crore from Rs 43,694 crore in the first half of 2022-23.

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 3:20 PM IST

