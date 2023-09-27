close
Indian High Commission in London starts 'Home Away from Home' initiative

Apart from this, a welcome event on October 10, hosted by the Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami will also be organised at the Indian High Commission premises

Image

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 1:22 PM IST
Aiming to help the Indian students arriving in the United Kingdom for the September 2023 intake for higher studies, the Indian High Commission in London has launched the 'Home Away from Home' initiative to assist fresh Indian students arriving in the UK, said a release from Indian High Commission in London.
Under the initiative, Students can visit special kiosks at the India House (High Commission building) at Aldwych from Sept 26-Oct 9 on weekdays to avail of services like documentation help, consular assistance, opening local bank accounts, and registering with the High Commission for future needs.
The release added that the Complimentary lunch will also be provided as a welcome gesture to students who come for registration. In a post on X the Indian High Commission shared details of its consular assistance.
Apart from this, a welcome event on October 10, hosted by the Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami will also be organised at the Indian High Commission premises in London, and will also be live-streamed.
The event will allow networking between senior and new students and shall orient new Indian students in the UK and provide helpful information to the newcomers, added the official press release.

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 1:22 PM IST

