2022 in review: Russia war to COP27, top events that shaped the world

After a slew of scandals in his term spanning three years, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned from office in July. Johnson was succeeded by Liz Truss, who took over the office in September. But after 45 days in the office, she resigned, becoming the shortest-serving PM in UK history. Her budgetary plans, at the centre of which were tax cut plans, had crashed the markets, making her lose the confidence of almost all her own MPs. In the days that followed, Rishi Sunak took over as Britain's 57th prime minister and vowed to fix the mistakes made by his predecessor, Liz Truss.