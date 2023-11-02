Sensex (0.24%)
Kamal Nath SP with full honesty: Digvijaya Singh Constituency

The relation between the SP and the Congress party has been strained lately, with Yadav being dissatisfied over the failure to achieve a seat-sharing strategy for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh elections

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday said that his party colleague Kamal Nath wanted to have an alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls "with full honesty."
He said, "Kamal Nath had sent Congress leader Ashok Singh to me for a discussion with SP leaders led by Deep Narayan Yadav. We discussed at his residence in Bhopal. They [SP] had won one seat Bijawar [in Bundelkhand region in 2018 polls] and were second in two others. The SP wanted six seats, but I suggested Nath leave four seats for the SP."
First Published: Nov 02 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

