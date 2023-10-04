close
Torrent files urgent plea in SC against Hinduja plan for Reliance Capital

The company says the insolvency tribunal approved the plan when appeals against it were pending

Reliance Jio launches entry-level UPI, 4G-enabled JioBharat phone at Rs 999

The Beta Trial For First One Million Jio Bharat Phones Will Start From July 7 And Will Be Carried Out Across 6,500 Tehsils.

Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 4:01 PM IST
Ahmedabad-based Torrent Investment has for the second time gone to the Supreme Court to stay a resolution plan the Hinduja Group has submitted to take over bankrupt Reliance Capital.

Torrent, in a Letter of Urgency submitted on Tuesday, urgently requested the court's intervention to quickly resolve its pending appeals contesting the second round of auction for Reliance Capital's assets on April 26.

In that round, Hinduja Group's IIHL emerged as the sole bidder after Torrent Investment opted out. IIHL submitted an all-cash bid of Rs 9,800 crore. In June, Reliance Capital’s lenders overwhelmingly approved IIHL's resolution plan, garnering 99.6 per cent of the votes. The plan is awaiting final approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

It is the second time that Torrent has sought the Supreme Court's intervention to block the approval of IIHL's resolution plan by NCLT. An earlier attempt on August 25 was unsuccessful when the court declined to stay the proceedings.

Topics : Reliance Captial

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 4:01 PM IST

