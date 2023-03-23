Apply for jobs, give interviews on tourist, biz visa in US: Federal



B-1 and B-2 visas are generally referred to as B visas, and they are the most common types of visa issued for a wide range of uses in the United States. The B-1 visa is issued mainly for short-term business trips, while the B-2 visa is issued mainly travelling for tourism purposes. The US has announced that individuals travelling to the country on a business or tourist visa - B-1 and B-2 - can apply for new jobs and even appear in interviews, but the prospective employees must ensure that they have changed their visa status before starting a new role.



The move by the USCIS came as thousands of highly skilled foreign-born workers, including Indians, in the US, have lost their jobs due to a series of recent layoffs at companies like Google, Microsoft and Amazon. In a note, and a series of tweets, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on Wednesday when nonimmigrant workers are laid off, they may not be aware of their options and may, in some instances, wrongly assume that they have no option but to leave the country within 60 days.



The maximum 60-day grace period starts the day after termination of employment, which is typically determined based on the last day for which a salary or wage is paid. They are now struggling to find new employment within the stipulated 60-day period under their work visas following the termination of their employment to stay in the country.

Also Read How are visa delays hurting both India and the US? No e-visa facility for UK travellers likely to hit business: Goa tourism Making every effort to reduce visa interview appointment time in India: US New rule for UAE visa system comes into effect: Here's what changes US extends interview waiver for certain non-immigrant visa categories Stock market Bitcoin set to extend its 70% surge this year if key charts Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty hold tepid gains; BPCL, Coal India drop 1% Ukraine clinches $15.6 billion IMF loan, a first for nation at war Sensex leaps 446 pts, Nifty tops 17,100 as RIL, Bajaj Fin gain 3%; IT slips MARKETS: Sensex zooms 600 pts; Adani Ent jumps 4% on Rs 820-crore Q3 profit



These include filing an application for a change of nonimmigrant status; filing an application for adjustment of status; filing an application for a "compelling circumstances" employment authorisation document; or being the beneficiary of a nonfrivolous petition to change employer. When a nonimmigrant worker's employment is terminated, either voluntarily or involuntarily, they typically may take one of the several actions, if eligible, to remain in a period of authorised stay in the United States.



If the worker takes no action within the grace period, they and their dependents may then need to depart the United States within 60 days, or when their authorised validity period ends, whichever is shorter, it said. "If one of these actions occurs within the up to 60-day grace period, the nonimmigrant's period of authorised stay in the United States can exceed 60 days, even if they lose their previous nonimmigrant status," the USCIS said.

"Many people have asked if they can look for a new job while in B-1 or B-2 status. The answer is, yes. Searching for employment and interviewing for a position are permissible B-1 or B-2 activities," the USCIS said in a series of tweets.

