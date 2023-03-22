close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty hold tepid gains; BPCL, Coal India drop 1%

Stock market live updates: The strength spilled across broader markets too, as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained up to 0.3 per cent

ImageBS web team| Business Standard| Delhi
Fan

Fan

Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic markets were higher

Stock market LIVE updates: Domestic markets were higher in Wednesday's intra-day trade as investors await the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later today.
...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : MARKET LIVE | Market trends

First Published: Mar 22 2023 | 12:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

select banks help Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day losing streak; Metals dip

Image
1 min read

ECB hikes rate by 50bps to 3.5% despite bank chaos; highest since Oct 2008

Image
1 min read

Rajesh Gopinathan resigns as CEO & MD of TCS; K Krithivasan to replace him

Image
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty 50 index heads for technical correction amid global turmoil

Image
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty snap 5-day losing streak; Metals dip

Image
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

FMCG, select banks help Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day losing streak; Metals dip

Image
2 min read

select banks help Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day losing streak;

Image
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty snap 5-day losing streak; Metals dip

Image
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Nifty 50 index heads for technical correction amid global turmoil

Image
1 min read

Rajesh Gopinathan resigns as CEO & MD of TCS; K Krithivasan to replace him

Image
1 min read
BS-Footer Icon
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSBFSI SummitMy Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSMen's Hockey World Cup 2023India vs New Zealand SeriesPro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon