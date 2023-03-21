Sensex leaps 446 pts, Nifty tops 17,100 as RIL, Bajaj Fin gain 3%; IT slips
CLOSING BELL: The market breadth was firmly in the favour of buyers as the broader markets, too, rose in tandem with the benchmark indices
Stock market highlights: Amid improved global sentiment, and a relief rally after days of bear hammering, equity markets logged strong gains on Tuesday. Besides, healthy buying in index heavyweights Reliance Industries (up 3.2 per cent, and top large-cap gainer), Bajaj twins, Titan, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC twins, Ultratech Cement, and IndusInd Bank added to the gains.
