World Cup 2023 AUS vs SL Preview: Embattled Aussies face stuttering Lankans

Their house in complete disarray after consecutive defeats, Australia will look to wake up from their slumber and return to winning ways against an equally stuttering Sri Lanka in the World Cup

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 5:46 PM IST
Their house in complete disarray after consecutive defeats, Australia will look to wake up from their slumber and return to winning ways against an equally stuttering Sri Lanka in the World Cup here on Monday.
Both teams are in search of their maiden win in the tournament. While Australia suffered humiliating losses against India and South Africa, Sri Lanka faltered against the Proteas and Pakistan.
Australia have looked like a pale shadow of their dominant selves in this tournament.
The five-time champions sit ninth in the 10-team league table owing to their horrendous Net Run Rate (-1.846), while the Lankans are 7th on the table with a NRR of -1.161.
First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 5:46 PM IST

