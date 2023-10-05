Global giants tap Indian consumers, spend $3,600 a second on World Cup ads
Brands are likely to spend about Rs 2,000 crore ($240 million) in advertisement spots on streaming platforms during the tournament, estimates Jehil Thakkar, a partner at Deloitte India
New Delhi
India will be hosting the tournament, which begins on Oct. 5 and runs through mid-November, guaranteeing sponsors more than a billion viewers across the world from Europe to Oceania. But it’s the consumers in the world’s most populous nation who are the biggest prize, particularly for foreign brands, said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda....Read More
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023
First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 12:16 PM IST