Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd is in advanced talks with global

The company plans to raise capital by selling shares in its unit, currently valued at over $9.1 billion, in multiple tranches over the next two fiscal years, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Mahindra did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
Shares of Mahindra rose as much as 1.7% on Wednesday, but are still down over 6% so far this year, compared to a 7% rise in rival Tata Motors
The Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate may raise as much as $800 million to $1 billion in the first tranche as early as the first half of financial year 2024, the newspaper said.
Mahindra, which is known for its sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and jeeps, has stepped up investments to bolster its EV capacity as the Indian government aims to increase the share of EVs to 30% of total annual car sales by 2030 from 1% currently.
Also Read
40% of all vehicles sold will be electric by 2030, says Bain & Co report
M&M to invest Rs 10,000 cr to set up plant in Pune for upcoming EV range
'Not possible to do away with repossession agents': Mahindra Finance MD
Hero Electric to invest Rs 2,500 crore to launch 4 million units by 2026
Hero Electric looks to raise nearly Rs 2,000 crore to drive expansion
TCS, Infosys have highest exposure to US regional banks: JPMorgan
Apple supplier Foxconn wins AirPod order, plans $200 mn plant in India: Rpt
Japanese startup tells new hires they need to know ChatGPT for job
Business isn't ringing for sub-Rs 10k smartphones as costs rise, 5G knocks
Jaguar Land Rover join hands with Tata Tech for digital transformation
The Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate may raise as much as $800 million to $1 billion in the first tranche as early as the first half of financial year 2024, the newspaper said.
Mahindra, which is known for its sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and jeeps, has stepped up investments to bolster its EV capacity as the Indian government aims to increase the share of EVs to 30% of total annual car sales by 2030 from 1% currently.