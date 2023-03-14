close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Jaguar Land Rover join hands with Tata Tech for digital transformation

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday said it is partnering with Tata Technologies to accelerate its digital transformation

Business Standard delhi
Modi

Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2023 | 2:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday said it is partnering with Tata Technologies to accelerate its digital transformation.


As part of the collaboration, Tata Technologies will deliver end-to-end integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to transform Jaguar Land Rover's manufacturing, logistics, supply chain, finance and purchasing modules by bringing data and knowledge from multiple departments into one single source.

The first phase will include Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) UK core production facilities, with solutions subsequently deployed to other global locations.

"The partnership with Tata Technologies will allow us to accelerate the transformation of our core ERP infrastructure to deliver the efficiency and usability we require for the future and our transformation objectives," JLR Executive Director of Industrial Operations Barbara Bergmeier said in a statement.

Tata Technologies MD and CEO Warren Harris said the collaboration will help JLR to build innovative and sustainable vehicles and achieve faster time to market using new-age digital technologies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

NSE to move away from non-core business areas: New MD & CEO Chauhan

Sebi holds settlement hearing over probe in 2021 trading halt at NSE

Key challenge for new BSE chief: Keep NSE, rival he helped build, in check

Top Headlines: Insider trading in NSE case, Tata's investing plan, and more

NSE IFSC-SGX Connect full scale operation targeted for Q2 of 2023

Kedaara buys majority stake in Oliva Skin & Hair Clinic for $65 million

SVB resolution reassuring, will bring relief to startups: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Firms that didn't sign Google contracts became extinct, says CCI

Managing director Mohanty named LIC interim chairperson as Kumar era ends

A Jio moment in cola war? Reliance ups the ante with iconic brand Campa

Topics : TCS | ICICI MF | PCA banks

First Published: Mar 14 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MARKETS: Sensex zooms 600 pts; Adani Ent jumps 4% on Rs 820-crore Q3 profit

Image
1 min read

In Pictures: India at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos

Image
1 min read
Premium

Crypto under PMLA: CoinDCX registers itself as reporting entity with FIU

Image
2 min read

Nifty Realty index gains 3%; DLF, Prestige Estates, Lodha surge up to 5%

Image
2 min read

In pictures: The five global CEOs who will interact with PM Modi today

Image
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

eat opportunities for Indian services sector in South Africa despite a fe

Image
4 min read
Premium

Air India, AirAsia to tweak 'flight path' to avoid internal competition

Image
3 min read
Premium

What can India's consumer fintech look forward to in 2023?

Image
1 min read
Premium

State Bank of India books over Rs 14,000-cr profit in its best performance

Image
4 min read
Premium

Rising demand, better chip supplies powering TaMo's ride out of losses

Image
6 min read
BS-Footer Icon
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSBFSI SummitMy Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSMen's Hockey World Cup 2023India vs New Zealand SeriesPro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon