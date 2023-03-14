close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kedaara buys majority stake in Oliva Skin & Hair Clinic for $65 million

Founded by Prashant Soma in 2009, Oliva has been supported by multiple rounds of funding from InvAscent-advised India Life Sciences Fund II Topics

Business Standard Delhi
Elon Musk

Elon Musk (CEO)

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2023 | 1:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Oliva Skin & Hair Clinic, which is a medico-aesthetic dermatology services player, has said it has sold majority stake to Kedaara Capital for a consideration of USD 65 million (around Rs 530 crore).

With its third investment in the single speciality healthcare segment, Kedaara aims to fuel Oliva's growth towards becoming a leading medico-aesthetic dermatology chain, a statement said.

The transaction also provides an exit to InvAscent, which invested in the company in 2014, it said, without disclosing the details such how much was invested and for what stake. Nor the company disclosed what is the stake that Kedaara has picked up.

Founded by Prashant Soma in 2009, Oliva has been supported by multiple rounds of funding from InvAscent-advised India Life Sciences Fund II.

Oliva grew from a four-centre Hyderabad-based operation to a network of 23 centres across Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Kolkata, Kochi and Vizag now and offers a range of skin and hair treatments and products.

Kedaara is a private equity firm pursuing control and minority investment opportunities and advises/manages over USD 3.6 billion through investments in several businesses across consumer, financial services, pharma/healthcare, technology/ business services and industrials.

Also Read

UP govt takes cognizance as over 2 mn cattle affected by Lumpy Skin Disease

NSE to move away from non-core business areas: New MD & CEO Chauhan

ICAR signs tech transfer pact with Biovet for lumpy skin disease vaccine

Lumpy skin disease continues to spread, hits milk output in Rajasthan

Sebi holds settlement hearing over probe in 2021 trading halt at NSE

SVB resolution reassuring, will bring relief to startups: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Firms that didn't sign Google contracts became extinct, says CCI

Managing director Mohanty named LIC interim chairperson as Kumar era ends

A Jio moment in cola war? Reliance ups the ante with iconic brand Campa

I am open to buying collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, says Elon Musk

Topics : skincare | Skincare Tips

First Published: Mar 14 2023 | 12:51 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MARKETS: Sensex zooms 600 pts; Adani Ent jumps 4% on Rs 820-crore Q3 profit

Image
1 min read

In Pictures: India at World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2022 in Davos

Image
1 min read
Premium

Crypto under PMLA: CoinDCX registers itself as reporting entity with FIU

Image
2 min read

Nifty Realty index gains 3%; DLF, Prestige Estates, Lodha surge up to 5%

Image
2 min read

In pictures: The five global CEOs who will interact with PM Modi today

Image
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

eat opportunities for Indian services sector in South Africa despite a fe

Image
4 min read
Premium

Air India, AirAsia to tweak 'flight path' to avoid internal competition

Image
3 min read
Premium

What can India's consumer fintech look forward to in 2023?

Image
1 min read
Premium

State Bank of India books over Rs 14,000-cr profit in its best performance

Image
4 min read
Premium

Rising demand, better chip supplies powering TaMo's ride out of losses

Image
6 min read
BS-Footer Icon
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSBFSI SummitMy Budget
BUDGET 2022Budget With BSElections 2022Lok Sabha Elections 2019
SPORTSMen's Hockey World Cup 2023India vs New Zealand SeriesPro Kabaddi League
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon