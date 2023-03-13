Managing director Mohanty named LIC interim chairperson as Kumar era ends

In this section

Dealmakers in India should expect another strong year for M&As: JPMorgan

Square Yards raises Rs 112 cr from HNIs for office space in Hyderabad

I am open to buying collapsed Silicon Valley Bank, says Elon Musk

A Jio moment in cola war? Reliance ups the ante with iconic brand Campa

LIC's shares jump nearly 6% after July-September quarter earnings

LIC shares surge 9% as profit soars 11-fold in Q2 to Rs 15,952 crore

Thrust on non-par products to yield desired results: LIC chief M R Kumar

LIC stk hovers around June lows but analysts remain bullish, see 37% upside

Life insurers' new biz premium growth eases to 10% as LIC loses pace

Ending months-long speculation, the central government on March 11, via notification, appointed Siddhartha Mohanty, who is currently holding the position of managing director (MD) atLifeInsuranceCorpo

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com