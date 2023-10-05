Visa application startup Atlys raises $12 million in series A funding

Atlys said it plans to allocate this capital to enhance its product offerings for travellers, expand its customer base and reinforce its team by recruiting top talent. The company had previously secured $5 million in a seed round in 2021.

“Visa is a critical pain point for travellers, and Atlys is building a next-gen platform to transform visa applications for travellers globally and reimagine international travel,” said Shraeyansh Thakur, principal, Peak XV.

Existing investors such as Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), the Musical Duo Chainsmokers, South Park Commons, Pinterest Founders, and others also participated in this round.