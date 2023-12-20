Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / Rs 4,000 discount on flights: Cathay partners with Axis Bank for travel

Rs 4,000 discount on flights: Cathay partners with Axis Bank for travel

Exclusive discounts, bonus miles, and more await Cathay members

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 8:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Cathay, the Hong Kong-based premium travel lifestyle brand, has partnered with India's Axis Bank to offer its members, both new and existing, an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on each ticket booked online exclusively through the official Cathay website using their Axis debit or credit card* with the discount code “CXAXIS4000”. 
The offer is valid to all customers travelling out of India (Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and *Chennai). 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This collaboration ensures that Cathay members will receive a bonus of 1,000 miles on their upcoming bookings on www.cathaypacific.com. This offer is limited to the first 250 eligible bookings by Cathay members only, with no restrictions on destination or booking class, making it accessible to all travellers, whether planning a quick getaway, an extended vacation, the much-awaited multi-generational family trip, or business travel.

Also Read

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

Bangladesh, Sri Lankan cricketers hold their breath in smog-choked Delhi

BAN1 vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Perera out cheaply again

India vs Australia 3rd T20, live match time

India vs Australia 3rd T20, live match time scodecard

UPI transactions up 118% in semi-urban, rural retail stores in 2023: Study

100 critical mineral blocks to be auctioned before Feb 2024: Mines minister

Inflation to ease to 4.6% in the first three quarters of 2024-25: RBI

Sensex tumbles 931 pts, Nifty holds 21,150; SmallCap index sheds 3.4%

TMS Ep433: K'taka elections, foreign education, arkets, Al-Qadir Trust

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AstaGuru

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story