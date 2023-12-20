Rs 4,000 discount on flights: Cathay partners with Axis Bank for travel

Cathay, the Hong Kong-based premium travel lifestyle brand, has partnered with India's Axis Bank to offer its members, both new and existing, an instant discount of Rs 4,000 on each ticket booked online exclusively through the official Cathay website using their Axis debit or credit card* with the discount code “CXAXIS4000”.

The offer is valid to all customers travelling out of India (Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and *Chennai).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This collaboration ensures that Cathay members will receive a bonus of 1,000 miles on their upcoming bookings on www.cathaypacific.com. This offer is limited to the first 250 eligible bookings by Cathay members only, with no restrictions on destination or booking class, making it accessible to all travellers, whether planning a quick getaway, an extended vacation, the much-awaited multi-generational family trip, or business travel.