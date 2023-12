The Nifty experienced a sharp correction as bearish sentiment persisted. It failed to sustain above 21,500, resulting in increased call writing at the 21,500 strike, subsequently leading to a significant downturn.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

At its lowest point, the Nifty dropped just below 21,100 before recovering to close above that level.

Looking ahead, there might be a consolidation phase for the Nifty in the near term. Resistance is expected around 21,500, while support is anticipated at 21,100.

Views by: Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities