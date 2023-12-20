Home / Sports / Pro Kabaddi League / 100 critical mineral blocks to be auctioned before Feb 2024: Mines minister

100 critical mineral blocks to be auctioned before Feb 2024: Mines minister

100 critical mineral blocks to be auctioned before Feb

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Ministry of Mines will call bids for over 100 critical minerals blocks from February. Apart from onshore minerals, offshore minerals will also be put up for auction, Union Minister of Mines Pralhad Joshi said during the launch event of the National Geoscience Data Repository (NGDR) portal.
"More than 100 blocks of strategic and critical minerals will be brought for auction next year before February, and these blocks are ready with us," Joshi said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Around 15 offshore blocks will also be auctioned in March,” Joshi added.
The announcement comes nearly three weeks after India initiated the process to auction 20 blocks of critical minerals, including the 5.9-million-tonne (mt) lithium reserves discovered in Jammu & Kashmir’s Reasi district. The collective value of these 20 blocks was estimated at Rs 45,000 crore.

Also Read

GDP preview: Why is India likely to retain fastest-growing economy tag

Bangladesh, Sri Lankan cricketers hold their breath in smog-choked Delhi

BAN1 vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Perera out cheaply again

India vs Australia 3rd T20, live match time

India vs Australia 3rd T20, live match time scodecard

Inflation to ease to 4.6% in the first three quarters of 2024-25: RBI

Sensex tumbles 931 pts, Nifty holds 21,150; SmallCap index sheds 3.4%

TMS Ep433: K'taka elections, foreign education, arkets, Al-Qadir Trust

FIFA's 32-team World Cup for clubs could change the face of football

PKL 2023 Highlights: Gujarat, Mumba register big wins U.P

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AstaGuru

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story