Home / Book / Influencers hog limelight in poll season; Rajasthan govt notifies ad rates

Influencers hog limelight in poll season; Rajasthan govt notifies ad rates

Both govts and political parties woo them for campaigns; Rajasthan govt notifies ad rates

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 9:05 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a first, the Rajasthan government has brought social-media influencers — those with a significant following on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter — on a par with print and electronic media for issuing advertisements to spread the message about its welfare schemes.

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government announced earlier this week it would give advertisements for sums anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 5 lakh to social-media influencers if they propagated government schemes and programmes. The state government has categorised influencers into four categories: Category A with a minimum of 1 million subscribers/followers, category B with half a million subscribers/followers, category C with 100,000 subscribers/followers, and category D with at least 10,000 subscribers/followers.

Also Read

The United State of Madhya Pradesh: Decoding politics behind the statements

State scan: Punjab may be seeing a resurgence in extremist Sikh politics

Kejriwal, Murmu and Kharge: The three faces that defined politics this year

Uddhav Thackeray announces alliance with Prakash Ambedkar In Maharashtra

What has the Bharat Jodo Yatra achieved? Can Rahul win from Amethi again?

India's critical mineral list a step towards supply-chain security: Experts

Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts on July 15: Check offers on TV, phones, others

Bankruptcy in the name of efficiency

Global norms with Chinese characteristics

The future is out there

Topics :Political parties

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 9:05 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story