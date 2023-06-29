Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts on July 15: Check offers on TV, phones, others

Amazon India has announced its yearly two-day sale with Prime Day 2023. The sale will begin on July 15 at 12:00 am and last until July 16, 2023. This will be Amazon's seventh edition of Prime Day.



Limiting the Prime Day sale only to Prime members, Amazon also uses the sale to attract new subscribers. Prime members tend to buy more and do it more repetitively. Prime Day deals are limited to customers who have bought Amazon's paid Prime subscription. Prime subscription has benefits like faster delivery of orders and access to multimedia content on Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music.

New Launches during the sale

The Prime Day sale will witness the launch of more than 45,000 new products by over 400 Indian and global brands. The launches will include products from OnePlus, iQOO, Realme Narzo, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, Sony, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, Titan, and Puma, among others.



Prime members will get special discounts on their hotel and flight bookings.

Small and medium companies will introduce more than 2,000 new products during the sale. Additionally, Amazon Pay is launching its hotels and international flight booking service during the sale.

Offers on various payment methods

Customers will have the option to avail of 10 per cent additional discount by using ICICI Bank Credit or Debit cards for making their purchases. SBI Credit Cards will also offer similar discounts.





Televisions, laptops, smartphones, and everyday electronic essentials will be sold on special offers as these products especially attract customers. Smart home products will be sold at up to 55 per cent discounts and include products like smart speakers, smart displays, and Fire TV products. Offers on electronic products

Prime Video offerings

The Prime Day sale will not be limited to just products but will also see the introduction of a plethora of new content on the Prime Video service. This will include the launch of some highly anticipated original series along with popular movies.

Expressing his thoughts about the sale, the Director of Prime and Delivery Experience at Amazon India, Akshay Sahi said, “This Prime Day, customers will enjoy our fastest speeds ever in India. Prime members ordering from 25 cities of India will be able to enjoy same-day or the very next-day delivery of their orders and Prime members shopping from most tier II cities will have their Prime Day delivery within 24 to 48 hours. Prime members across the country can discover joy by exploring great deals, new launches, savings and blockbuster entertainment. Through Prime Day, our intent is to amplify the value and convenience that Prime membership offers to its members and help them derive maximum joy out of it, while also empowering small and medium businesses across the country.”



Prime membership is available at a payment of Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 per year.