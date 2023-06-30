BJP likely to use template of 'almost final' UCC draft by Uttarakhand

Retired Justice Ranjana Prasad Desai-headed panel, formed in May 2022, is likely to submit its draft of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Uttarakhand in the next few days. ‘Almost final’, the draft report will be the template for similar efforts that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-run Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh governments have initiated.
The Centre will also keenly track the contents of the draft and the reaction to it, as that could determine how a Bill on UCC, whenever the government decides to bring it, might fare in Parliament.