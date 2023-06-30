Home / India News / BJP likely to use template of 'almost final' UCC draft by Uttarakhand

BJP likely to use template of 'almost final' UCC draft by Uttarakhand

The government is comfortably placed in the Lok Sabha. The BJP's current strength of 301, along with another 30-odd of its allies, is sufficient to ensure the passage of any Bill

Jun 30 2023 | 11:59 AM IST
Retired Justice Ranjana Prasad Desai-headed panel, formed in May 2022, is likely to submit its draft of a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) for Uttarakhand in the next few days. ‘Almost final’, the draft report will be the template for similar efforts that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-run Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh governments have initiated.

The Centre will also keenly track the contents of the draft and the reaction to it, as that could determine how a Bill on UCC, whenever the government decides to bring it, might fare in Parliament.

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

