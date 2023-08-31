Pakistan: Brother, sister die after falling into open manhole in Karachi

Two young siblings, a boy and his sister have died after they allegedly fell into an uncovered manhole in the Punjabi city of Liaquatpur, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the news report, the incident happened in Shams Colony of Liaquatpur city area, where Muqaddas (8) and Rehman (10) were playing outside their house and accidentally slipped into a manhole.

Rescue personnel arrived at the scene after receiving information and collected the victims' bodies.

The victim's family said that despite numerous complaints being made to the authorities concerned about the manhole, none of them were taken seriously, according to ARY News.

A similar tragedy took place in Karachi's Malir district earlier this month when a child fell into an open manhole and drowned.

The tragic accident happened in Memon Goth, where a two-and-a-half-year-old boy perished after falling into a sewer. The deceased was his only son, his father Abdur Rehman said.

According to a cousin of the bereaving family, the father and son were visiting the area to attend a gathering when they were confronted with the tragedy, ARY News reported.