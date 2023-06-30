One more time: 63 Moons' word-play on MCX extends software support contract

'One more time', 'last time', 'third time' and 'wish them good luck'.

63 Moons Technologies chose interesting words as it informed investors that Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) once again extended the software support contract with the company for a quarterly fee of Rs 125 crore.

The company is also the founder and former promoter of the bourse.

The embattled exchange, which has been using the same software for nearly two decades, has been forced to continue with it, albeit at a much higher cost, after repeatedly failing to transition to a new trading platform within stipulated deadlines.