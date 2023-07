After assuring shareholders that Byju’s is on a strong footing, Chief Executive Officer Byju Raveendran, after much delay, spoke to employees in a townhall session.

In his first-ever address to employees since problems began at Byju’s, Raveendran spoke about the resignation of auditors and board members, the Term Loan B dispute, and the future of educational technology (edtech). Raveendran also asked his team to ‘rise above the noise’ and work with resilience and determination.