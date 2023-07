The latest 1,000-point up move for the 50-share index---a 5.3 per cent gain—has taken 425 days. In other words, someone who bought the index in October 2021 had to wait for over 20 months to recover the investment value. An analysis of every 1,000-point move, since when the Nifty first touched 9,000 in 2015, shows at 425 days this is the second-most number of days the index has taken for a 1,000-point climb. The highest was 592 days for the in