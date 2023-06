The broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The BSE MidCap and SmallCap indices rose up to 0.6 per cent.



Among stocks, Go Fashion tanked 5 per cent. Sequoia Capital was said to sell up to 10.18 per cent stake in the company at Rs 1,135 a share via block deal today, as per reports.

On the flip side, Divi's Lab, ONGC, Power Grid, Titan and RIL slipped up to 1 per cent.,