Domestic hydrogen equipment market to touch $50 billion by 2030: IH2A

Industry body India Hydrogen Alliance (IH2A) on Wednesday said it expects the domestic hydrogen equipment manufacturing and services market to reach $ 45-50 billion by 2030.

This market assessment includes all hydrogen production plant equipment, including electrolyser and balance-of-plant equipment, that can be deployed in India and exported from to countries in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, IH2A said in a report.

This will help build India as a supply chain hub for future green hydrogen projects, it said.

"IH2A estimates a $ 45-50 billion Indian hydrogen equipment manufacturing and services market by 2030," the report said.

The industry body has also projected a $ 36 billion regional equipment and services exports market, while $ 9-13.5 billion domestic equipment market size over the next seven years.