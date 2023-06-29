Home / Industry / Auto / West Asian carriers vs Air India & IndiGo: A dogfight in the global skies

West Asian carriers vs Air India & IndiGo: A dogfight in the global skies

West Asian carriers are up against Air India and IndiGo in the battle for seats on lucrative international routes

Premium

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2023 | 8:19 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The battle lines in the air are being staked out. A few days ago, IndiGo signed the world’s largest aircraft deal ever with Airbus for 500 aircraft. That closely shadowed Air India’s order of 470 Boeing and Airbus planes in February.

With 970 new aircraft orders in a space of three months and a price tag of $120 billion, Indian carriers hope to transform themselves into global players of reckoning.

Also Read

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

Deogarh-bound IndiGo flight from Delhi diverted to Lucknow over bomb threat

IndiGo restores pilots' increments amid financial turnaround, Q3 profit

IndiGo Q3 preview: Airline to turn profitable amid healthy traffic, low ATF

IndiGo flies back in green, Q3 net soars 1,000% to a record Rs 1,422 cr

Ignition of change in electric vehicle battery ecosystem in India

Car dealer inventories rise despite retail sales of PVs up 4% in May

Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8%

India among the top four countries that asked Twitter to remove content

Interrogating Nehruvian ideals of India

Topics :Airline IndiGo

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 8:19 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story