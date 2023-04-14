Home / India News / Latest LIVE: Subsidised electricity in Delhi stops from today, says Atishi

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2023 | 5:01 PM IST
From today, the subsidized electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow, the subsidized bills will not be given. This subsidy is stopped because AAP govt has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file is with Delhi LG and till the file doesn't come back, AAP govt cannot release the subsidised bill, said Delhi Minister Atishi.
4:43 PM Apr 23

4:36 PM Apr 23

New Delhi-based NTPC will likely award construction orders for about 4.5 gigawatts of coal-fired capacity during the fiscal year that began this month, according to an official aware of the plans, who asked not be named before a final decision is made. The projects will be built across three sites where the utility already runs power plants.

4:43 PM Apr 23

Paint biz goes off-colour, likely to see a fresh coat of downside in demand

Real estate consultant Anarock's arm Anarock Capital in its report FLUX has tracked capital flows in the sector during 2022-23 financial year ended March

4:41 PM Apr 23

NTPC to build more coal plants this year to meet soaring power demand

The projects underscore how even as India sets ambitious long-term decarbonization targets, in the near term it will continue to rely on the dirtiest fossil fuel to meet rapidly growing power demand

Former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has been asked to appear before the Vigilance Bureau on Friday (April 14) for questioning in a disproportionate assets case, state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said.

4:36 PM Apr 23

Russian court fines Wikipedia for article about Ukraine war

A Moscow court on Thursday again fined Wikipedia for a Russian-language article it refused to remove about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the latest in a series of government moves to silence objective reporting or criticism of the war and restrict the Russian public's access to information.

4:36 PM Apr 23

Govt implementing measures to promote public transport: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that Ecology and environment are the highest priority of the Union Government.
 
He said that the government is considering many options to curb pollution and accordingly is working on various projects on a war footing.

4:35 PM Apr 23

Indian banking system remains insulated: RBI Guv amid US banks crisis

India's financial system remains "completely" insulated from the recent developments in the US and Switzerland, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said, asserting that the country's banking system is resilient, stable and healthy.
 
The governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) told a press conference here on Thursday that at the global level, the recent developments in the banking system in the US and in Switzerland, have once again, brought into focus the importance of financial stability and banking sector stability.

4:35 PM Apr 23

A symbol of knowledge and prodigy: President Murmu greets countrymen on Ambedkar Jayanti

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended her greetings on the occasion of the 132nd birth anniversary of Dalit icon and the father of the Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

Taking to Twitter, Murmu said, "I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar."

4:35 PM Apr 23

PM Modi pays tribute to architect of India's Constitution Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a social reformer, economist, jurist and the architect of India's Constitution, on his birth anniversary.

He dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and the exploited sections of society, Modi tweeted, posting an audio clip of his earlier remarks on Ambedkar's life.
 

Jagdeep Dhankhar
photo: Twitter

4:34 PM Apr 23

Dr BR Ambedkar’s 133rd birth anniversary celebration at Parliament House Lawn in Delhi

Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and other leaders attended Dr BR Ambedkar’s 133rd birth anniversary celebration at Parliament House Lawn in Delhi.

4:34 PM Apr 23

G7 diplomats to grapple with Ukraine, China, North Korea crises

Russian threats to nuke Ukraine. China's belligerent military moves around rival Taiwan. North Korea's unprecedented run of missile testing.
 
The top diplomats from some of the world's most powerful democracies will have plenty to discuss when they gather in the hot spring resort town of Karuizawa on Sunday for the so-called Group of Seven foreign ministers' meeting.
 
Some believe that with the weakening of the United Nations, amid Russian and Chinese intransigence on the Security Council, global forums like the G7 are even more important. But there's also considerable doubt that diplomats from mostly Western democracies can find ways to influence, let alone stop, authoritarian nations that are more and more willing to use violence, or its threat, to pursue their interests.

4:34 PM Apr 23

Mayawati pays tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati pays tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary today

4:33 PM Apr 23

PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati, other Medical colleges in Assam today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate AIIMS Guwahati and three other Medical colleges in Assam today.

The foundation stone of AIIMS Guwahati was laid by PM Modi in May 2017 and it has been built at a cost of more than Rs. 1120 crores.

4:33 PM Apr 23

Vigilance called me today when all the offices are closed, they can kill me too: Channi

Channi has been summoned by the State Vigilance Department today in connection with a disproportionate assets case

4:33 PM Apr 23

Real 'anti-nationals' are those misusing power to divide Indians against each other: Sonia Gandhi

Launching a scathing attack on the government on B R Ambedkar's birth anniversary, former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday alleged that the regime in power is "misusing and subverting" the institutions of the Constitution, and the people must act to defend the Constitution from this "systematic assault".

4:24 PM Apr 23

ED arrests 7 after raids against Jharkhand IAS officer, others in money laundering case

 

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested seven people, including a government officer, after it conducted raids in Jharkhand, Bihar and West Bengal in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged land grab case, official sources said Friday.
 
Those taken into custody have been identified as Afshar Ali, Imtiaz Ahmed, Pradeep Bagchi, Md Saddam Hussain, Talha Khan, Bhanu Pratap Prasad and Faiyaz Khan.
 

4:24 PM Apr 23

Amit Shah on a 2-day visit to Bengal, will hold public meeting

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in West Bengal on Friday on a two-day visit to the state.
 
He will hold a public meeting and take stock of the organisational strength of the BJP in the state during the visit.
 
Shah is visiting the state ahead of the rural polls in the state, which is due next month, and the party seeks to strengthen its organisational machinery.

4:23 PM Apr 23

BJP is walking on footprints of Dr BR Ambedkar: Nadda

"BJP is walking on the footprints of Dr BR Ambedkar and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are working for the growth and development of the country," says BJP national president JP Nadda

4:22 PM Apr 23

FM Sitharaman attends high-level meeting on Sri Lankan debt issues

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman attended a high-level meeting on Sri Lankan debt issues and expressed India's commitment to support Colombo in dealing with its current economic crisis. She emphasised that a collaboration among creditors is important to ensure transparency and equality in treatment of all creditors in the debt restructuring discussions.

4:22 PM Apr 23

PM Modi inaugurates AIIMS Guwahati in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates AIIMS Guwahati in Assam. The foundation stone of AIIMS Guwahati was laid by PM Modi in May 2017 and it has been built at a cost of more than Rs 1,120 crores.

Topics :electricity for all

First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 4:22 PM IST

