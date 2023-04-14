Latest LIVE: Subsidised electricity in Delhi stops from today, says Atishi

From today, the subsidized electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow, the subsidized bills will not be given. This subsidy is stopped because AAP govt has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file is with Delhi LG and till the file doesn't come back, AAP govt cannot release the subsidised bill, said Delhi Minister Atishi.



Former BJP leader & former Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Savadi has joined Congress today, says State Congress president DK Shivakumar, in Bengaluru. Laxman Savadi on April 12 resigned as Legislative Council member & from the primary membership of the BJP after losing the Athani constituency ticket The hospitalisation rate due to COVID-19 remains low in the national capital despite a recent spurt in cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday. Delhi recorded 1,527 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 27.77 on Thursday, according to data shared by the city government's Health department., Read More