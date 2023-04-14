Latest LIVE: Subsidised electricity in Delhi stops from today, says Atishi

Top Section
Explore Business Standard
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Catch live updates from across the globe here
4:43 PM Apr 23
4:43 PM Apr 23
4:41 PM Apr 23
4:36 PM Apr 23
4:36 PM Apr 23
4:36 PM Apr 23
4:35 PM Apr 23
4:35 PM Apr 23
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday extended her greetings on the occasion of the 132nd birth anniversary of Dalit icon and the father of the Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.
Taking to Twitter, Murmu said, "I extend my heartiest greetings and best wishes to all fellow citizens on the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of the architect of our Constitution, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar."
4:35 PM Apr 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Bhim Rao Ambedkar, a social reformer, economist, jurist and the architect of India's Constitution, on his birth anniversary.
He dedicated his life to the empowerment of the deprived and the exploited sections of society, Modi tweeted, posting an audio clip of his earlier remarks on Ambedkar's life.
4:34 PM Apr 23
4:34 PM Apr 23
4:34 PM Apr 23
4:33 PM Apr 23
4:33 PM Apr 23
4:33 PM Apr 23
4:24 PM Apr 23
4:24 PM Apr 23
4:23 PM Apr 23
4:22 PM Apr 23
4:22 PM Apr 23
Topics :electricity for all
First Published: Apr 14 2023 | 4:22 PM IST