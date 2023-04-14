Latest LIVE: Subsidised electricity in Delhi stops from today, says Atishi

From today, the subsidized electricity given to the people of Delhi will be stopped. This means from tomorrow, the subsidized bills will not be given. This subsidy is stopped because AAP govt has taken the decision to continue subsidy for the coming year, but that file is with Delhi LG and till the file doesn't come back, AAP govt cannot release the subsidised bill, said Delhi Minister Atishi. ...Read More