M&A activity dips amid geopolitical concerns, only 5 mega deals this year

Rising interest rates, geopolitical tensions, and recession fears have led to a downturn in Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activities in the first quarter of 2023, said a Boston Consulting Group report.

According to the report released on November 1, after the M&A frenzy in 2021 and early 2022, dealmaking was subdued during the latter half of last year and the first eight months of 2023.

By the end of August 2023, about 21,500 M&A deals had been announced, with a total value of $1.18 trillion. This represents a 14 per cent decrease in the number of deals and a staggering 41 per cent drop in their total value compared to the same period in 2022.

Covid-19 induced sharp decline in 2020, according to the report, followed an exceptionally busy period for dealmaking in 2021 and the first half of 2022. The Mergers and acquisitions volume reached approximately 41,000 deals, 28 per cent higher than in 2020 and 18 per cent higher than in the pre-pandemic year of 2019.

However, in 2022 deal volumes fell 9 per cent lower (37,000 deals) and it further declined by 38 per cent to $2.7 trillion compared to $4.3 trillion in 2021.

“Over the past year, M&A dealmakers have confronted their most prolonged challenges since the 2008–2009 financial crisis,” said the 20th edition of BCG’s Global M&A Report.

Recovery underway in 2023

According to the report, M&A activity appears to be stabilising, with some regions and sectors rebounding faster than others.