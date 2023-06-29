Home / Finance / Personal Finance / ESOPs to board changes: Advocacy by institutional shareholders surges 44%

ESOPs to board changes: Advocacy by institutional shareholders surges 44%

Types: Most number of resolutions related to 'Board Changes' at 6,138. This was followed by resolutions relating to the auditors, remuneration and financial results.

Jun 29 2023 | 10:50 PM IST
When it came to ESOPs, renumeration and board changes, shareholder meetings in financial year 2022-23 saw a surge in advocacy by institutional shareholders who made their voices heard by voting against several resolutions proposed by managements. 

The number of resolutions where more than 20 per cent of institutional shareholders expressed their dissent increased 44 per cent to 1,833 in 2022-23 in companies listed on NSE (main board) from 1,256 in 2021-22 (and 636 in 2020-21), according to primeinfobase.com, an initiative of PRIME Database Group
 

First Published: Jun 29 2023 | 10:50 PM IST

